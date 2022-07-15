Soltilo Bright Stars have announced Asaph Mwebaze as their New Head Coach on a three year contract.

The former Maroons and Onduparaka coach replaces Paul Kiwanuka who handled the club on an interim basis until the end of last season after sacking Paul Mbowa.

“We are delighted to be bringing a coach of Asaph’s experience and education to the club. He knows our expectations and those of our fans. We know he can play a lead role in taking the club to the levels we demand,” said Grace Kwizera, one of the club directors.

Mwebaze is a CAF B coaching license holder and has been given opportunity to name his backroom staff.

He will be expected to guide the team to better position than last campaign when they spent most of it fighting relegation.