Match Summary | Uganda vs. Netherlands

Netherlands 187/3

Uganda 90/9

The World Cup dream for the Cricket Cranes ended following a huge 97 run loss to the Netherlands at the ICC Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl first – a brave decision. Despite an early wicket, the rest of the Dutch batting was able to weather the storm as Max ODowd (71) and Tom Cooper (81 not out) piled on the runs for the Dutch.

The pair put on a batting masterclass as they sprayed the ball all over the Queens Sports Club in a show of pure class.

Cooper who turns out for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League of Australia in particular was brutal especially against the experienced Bilal Hassun in the 18th over taking over 20 runs off his bowling.

In the chase, Freddie Klaassen ripped through the top order picking up two wickets with his first two deliveries leaving Uganda railing at 7/4 and from there on the writing was on the wall for the Cricket Cranes. A mini recovery down the order ensured that the Cricket Cranes put on a respectable total of 90 but that heavy defeat relegated the team from second in the group to fourth.

With the World Cup dream ended, Uganda will now have to play two more placement games before they return home.

The Cricket Cranes will face Jersey tomorrow in the placement semifinal before taking part in their final game on Sunday.