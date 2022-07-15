Ashraf Mandela is proud to be back at Vipers SC four years later since he left the club.

The roving right back was unveiled on Friday joining from URA SC and says he is back as a man after leaving as a boy.

“Many people will ask me why I came back to this palace,” he started as he spoke to Vipers Media.

“You know l call it a palace because it’s number one in East Africa and moreover, we are chasing to be number one in Africa. I call this a comeback because l was once here, left and now am back here.

"I was here as a boy & now l come back as a man ready to compete. This is a place where my dream started."



He joins Isa Mubiru, Marvin Youngman, Olivier Omadjondo Osomba and goalkeeper Alfred Macumu Mudekereza.