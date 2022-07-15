Africa Zone IV Golf Championship 2022:

Standings after 4 Rounds (72 Holes):

Kenya – 11.5 Points

Uganda – 10.0 Points

Tanzania – 8.5 Points

Rwanda – 6.0 Points

Ethiopia – 3.5 Points

Burundi – 2.5 Points

It is advantage Kenya at the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf Championship, happening at the Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa course, Kigo in Uganda.

The Kenyans boss the six team standings with 11.5 points off 4 rounds in the grueling 72 holes.

Uganda follows closely with 10.0 points from the opening four rounds.

After losing the opening round to the hosts, Kenya recovered to win the subsequent rounds with the maximum three points apiece.

During round three and four on Friday, July 15, 2022, Kenya was ruthless amassing 217 and 218 total gross off their best three players.

Dennis Maara reads the line before putting. He scored 3-under 69 during round 4 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kenya’s captain Dennis Maara was the most outstanding player during round four with 3-under 69.

2020 Uganda Amateur Open championship winner John Lejirma (74) and Adel Balala (75) were the other two best scorers for team Kenya during Friday’s afternoon session.

Philip Ochola, Kenya team manager keenly follows the proceedings on the course at Serena (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other countries:

Tanzania is third with 8.5 points, Rwanda follows with 6.0 points, Ethiopia (3.5 points) and Burundi sixth on 2.5 points.

The tournament will climax on Saturday with the match play competition.

Uganda has won the previous two editions in 2018, hosted by Kenya and 2019 in Burundi.

All the countries have been residing at Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, the main sponsor of this event.

Uganda Golf Union (UGU), the main organizers are joined by R&A in making this event a success.