Africa Zone IV Golf Championship 2022:

Standings after 3 Rounds (54 Holes):

Kenya – 8.5 Points

Uganda – 8 Points

Tanzania – 6.0 Points

Rwanda – 4.5 Points

Ethiopia – 2.5 Points

Burundi – 2.0 Points

Kenya has taken the lead after round three during the on-going Africa Zone IV Golf Championship at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa course on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The Kenya best three scores; Adel Balala (70), 73 (John Lejirma) and Michael Karanga (74) have amassed a total of 217 to Uganda’s 231.

John Lejirma thumbs up after driving off at the 18th Tee. He scored 1-over 73 during round 3 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Going by the points system, Kenya picked the maximum three points from round three to make it 8.5 after 54 holes’ action.

The hosts Uganda follow with 8 points after the third round.

Uganda was forced to substitute Michael Alunga who is reportedly sick with Ibra Bagalana.

Bagalana got a baptism of fire, returning a dismissal 11-over 83 during his personal maiden round.

Joseph Cwinyaai chips to the 18th pin. The Ugandan captain has led by example thus far. He was level par after round three (Credit: David Isabirye)

But Uganda’s best performer so far is the team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai who scored a course level par score of 72 during round three to make for the earlier 72 and 71 during the first and second rounds respectively.

“We are still positive; we shall improve in the fourth round as we await for the grand final on Saturday. There is still a lot of golf to play” Cwinya-ai revealed as he rested during the lunch break at the lavish club house.

Mehta Golf club member Godfrey Nsubuga scored 4-over 76 to make up the best three scorers for Uganda with Denis Asaba (86) out of context.

Godfrey Nsubuga follows the flight of his ball towards the 18th green. He tallied 4-over 76 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other countries:

Tanzania is third on the leaderboard after three rounds with 6.0 Points. Rwanda follows suit on 4.5 Points, Ethiopia (2.5 Points) and Burundi is sixth with 2.0 points.

The final round of the stroke play teed off on Friday afternoon to make 72 holes.

The best two countries after four rounds will face off during Saturday’s finale (based on match play).

Tanzanian Victor Joseph drops a ball after his shot drove to Lake Victoria water. He scored 5-over 77 in third round (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda has won the previous two editions in 2018, hosted by Kenya and 2019 in Burundi.

All the countries reside at Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, the main sponsor of this event.

Uganda Golf Union (UGU), the main organizers are joined by R&A in making this event a success.