Match: Playoff semifinal 5th/6th

Uganda 110 all out 20/20 overs

Jersey 105/9 20/20 overs

Uganda won by 5 runs

The Cricket Cranes salvaged some pride after a humbling defeat to the Netherlands as they avenged their defeat to Jersey in Kampala with a narrow five-run win at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Bulawayo.

Bilal Hassun was the hero with ball in hand as he was able to defend the 13 required in the final over.

However, it was youngster Juma Miyagi (2/17) set it up nicely for the bowlers at the back end of the innings.

The slow bowling options of Frank Nsubuga (2/20) and Henry Ssenyondo (0/15) dried up the runs in the middle with Dinesh Nakrani picking up the wickets to make sure they push the game up to the end.

Uganda opening batsmen Simon Ssesazi and Ronak Patel step out to bat against Jersey

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. Ronak Patel (21) and Simon Ssesazi (30) opened the batting and had the only meaningful partnership of the game of 48 but the carnage started after the loss of Ssesazi as the rest of the batting line made a contribution of just 56 as Uganda crawled to 110 with a big contribution from the bat of number ten Miyagi who scored a handy 26.

Jersey was very conservative in the chase, taking their time rather than going after the total and that gave Uganda the opportunity to make inroads in the lineup with wickets falling in regular intervals.

The fall of wickets also stagnated the run-scoring with Jonty Jenner running out of partners despite remaining unbeaten on 27 and failing to close out the game with 13 runs required in the final over.

The win means that Uganda will be playing in the 5th/6th play-off final against Hong Kong on Sunday at Queens Sports Club.

The win was Uganda’s second following their first group game victory against Hong Kong.

In the main event, Zimbabwe and Netherlands have both qualified for the World Cup after winning their respective semifinals against PNG and USA respectively.

In the 7th/8th final Jersey will be taking on Singapore.