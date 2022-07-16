Match: ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 5th/6th Play-Off Final

Uganda v Hong Kong

Time: 10:00 EAT

Venue: Queens Sports Club

The Cricket Cranes have an opportunity to finish as high as fifth at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Bulawayo Zimbabwe.

Uganda takes on Hong Kong in the 5th/6th play-off final at Queens Sports Club. The two sides met in the group stages with Uganda winning a low-scoring thriller by just one wicket.

Hong Kong comes into the game after finding good form with the bat and the Cricket Cranes need to be aware of their batting strength.

Hong Kong defeated Singapore in the playoff semifinal while Uganda defeated Jersey in another low-scoring thriller.

The two games won by Uganda were both low scoring with the bowling bailing out Uganda but they will need to be at their best with the bat if they overcome a Hong Kong side that chased 180 against PNG.

Apart from Simon Ssesazi, the other batters haven’t peaked throughout the tournament with all-rounder Riazat Ali Shah the only other batter to show resistance against some quality bowling.

Youngster Juma Miyagi was impressive with the ball in the win over Jersey picking up two wickets for 17 runs in his overs but ultimately when it came down to crunch time Bilal Hassan delivered the goods as he managed to defend 13 runs in the final over.

Frank Nsubuga has given the assurance while opening the bowling while Henry Ssenyondo has been efficient in the mid overs.

Uganda will be looking at its bowling doing the business for them especially in making sure they restrict Hong Kong to a small total that they can be able to chase down effortlessly if they elect to bowl 1st.

Uganda has picked two wins so far and a third win will go a long way in helping them improve their 25th World ranking and that comes with a 5th place finish out of the eight countries at the tournament.

Jersey will take on Singapore in the 7th/8th place final, and the USA and PNG will battle for 3rd/4th.

The main event will be the host Zimbabwe taking on the Netherlands in the tournament’s final but both sides have already qualified for the World Cup.