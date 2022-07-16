Africa Zone IV Golf Championship 2022:

Final Results:

Singles:

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) Vs Adel Balala (Kenya) *Balala won 4/3

Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda) Vs John Lejirma (Kenya) *Lejirma won 5/4)

Foursomes:

Denis Asaba & Ibra Bagalana (Uganda) Vs Dennis Maara & Michael Karanga (Kenya) *Kenya won 4/3

Kenya is the champion of the 2022 Africa Zone IV Golf Championship staged at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Uganda.

After winning the stroke play championship over 72 holes with the most points (11.5), the Kenyan team was also unstoppable during the match play on Saturday.

Uganda had come second during the stroke play event with 10.0 points, implying that the two countries had to face off in the finale (match play format).

Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda) lost to Kenya’s Adel Balala 4/3 in one of the single games played.

Uganda’s team captain Joseph Cwinyaai fell to Kenya’s John Lejirma 5/4.

Dennis Maara (left) and John Lejirma with the Zone IV trophy [Credit: David Isabirye]

Foursomes:

Kenya also won the foursomes competition. Kenyan captain Dennis Maara combined with Michael Karanga to stop towering Denis Asaba and Ibra Bagalana 4/3.

Bagalana was a last minute replacement for the sick Michael Alunga who only played the first two rounds before he fell sick.

Maara, the Kenyan skipper attributed the victory to good preparations and teamwork.

“We worked as a compact team right from the preparations to the tournament proper. Our training was spot on and we attacked the fairways aggressively. We deserved this victory” an excited Maara revealed.

Uganda’s captain Joseph Cwinyaai attributed the failure to defend their title to late preparations.

“We trained really late. We lacked the cohesion and team chemistry. We hope to bounce back strongly in the Victoria Cup” Cwinyaai stated.

Flavia Namakula, Uganda national golf team head coach (Credit: David Isabirye)

I give the credit to my players for the brave show even though we did not win. We have picked important lessons from this tournament and going forward, we ought to improve on a few aspects of our game particularily the approach. We commence preparations for the Victoria Cup as soon as Monday, 18th July 2022. Flavia Namakula, Uganda Golf national team head coach

Other countries:

Rwanda came third after overcoming Tanzania. Rwanda’s team had Felix Dusabe and Alphonse Kwizera (singles) with the foursomes pair having Emmanuel Rutayisire and Allain Niyonkuru.

Dusabe overcame Tanzania’s Daudi Isiaka 3/2 whilst Kwizera lost to Ally Isanzu 5/4.

In the foursomes, Rutayisire and Niyonkuru beat the pairing of Tanzania’s Victor Joseph and George Sembi 1 UP.

Tanzania settled for fourth place as Burundi came 5th with Ethiopia coming last.

Burundi beat Ethiopia 2-1 during the match play contest on the final day.

Uganda had won the previous two editions in 2018, hosted by Kenya and 2019 in Burundi.

All the countries were accommodated at Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, a key sponsor of this event.

Uganda Golf Union (UGU), the main organizers were joined by R&A in making this event a success.