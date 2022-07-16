After being unveiled at Portuguese Primiera Liga side Arouca FC, Mustafa Kizza has promised to give his best and repay the club’s faith.

Kizza whose last club was CF Montreal in the US MLS signed a three year deal with Arouca.

“I am extremely honoured to join Arouca for the next three years,” said part of the message he sent on social media.

See more I am extremely honoured to join @OficialFCArouca the next 3 years. I promise to give my very best to the club who I thank for believing in me and the fans.



I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends that have supported me in the past months , pic.twitter.com/RcWvcYBxlM — Kizza Mustafa (@kizza_mustafa) July 15, 2022

“I promise to give my very best to the club who I thank for believing in me and the fans. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends that have supported me in the past months.”

Kizza is one of the highly rated left backs in the country and his return to action is a big boost to the national team as well.

See more "Para esta temporada só quero trabalhar muito, jogar e conhecer a equipa para conseguirmos exibições positivas. Daí os resultados aparecerão. Mas o foco principal será sempre ajudar a equipa"

🇲​🇺​🇸​🇹​🇦​🇫​🇦​ 🇰​🇮​🇿​🇿​🇦​#Renascer #DePrimeira #AmorEPaixao pic.twitter.com/eGKEzCJPT5 — FC Arouca (@OficialFCArouca) July 15, 2022

He has previously played for KCCA FC in Uganda during a spell in which the club achieved domestic success and also played on the continent competition group stages.

William Luwagga Kizito, Patrick Edema and Alex Kakuba are among Ugandan players to have played in Portugal.

About Arouca

The club is known as Futebol Club de Arouca and was founded 70 years ago.

They host their matches at a 5,000 seater Estadio Municipal and led by Chairman Carlos Pinho.

Last season, they finished 15th out 18 teams with 31 points.