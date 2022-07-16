Friday, July 15 | Results

W: Nabisunsa 30-88 KCCA Leopards

M: Nam Blazers 63-61 City Oilers

Saturday, July 16 | Fixtures

W: JKL Lady Dolphins Vs Miracle Ravens – 10am

M: Our Saviour Vs Victoria University – 12pm

W: Angels Vs Nkumba Lady Marines – 2pm

M: Falcons Vs Nam Blazers – 4pm

M: JKL Dolphins Vs Ndejje University Angels – 6pm

Namuwongo Blazers completed a regular season double over City Oilers in the Tusker Lite National Basketball League following a 63-61 win on Friday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

However, it was the seven-time champions that had a wild start to the game running to a 20-point lead (27-7) at the end of the opening ten minutes.

Nam Blazers trailed 6-5 early in the quarter but the Oilers scored 21 unanswered points running the floor and connecting from the top of the mountain to close out the period with a comfortable lead.

Blazers had all the work to do and they started by improving their defensive effort after the midway point of the second quarter. They held Oilers to 9 points in the quarter while being productive at the other end and trailed by 12 points (36-24) at halftime.

While Blazers more often than not rushed their offense and took some very bad shots, the go-to players especially Amisi Saidi (21 points & 14 rebounds) went to work and got support from Ariel Okall (14 points & 6 rebounds).

Joseph Ikong Ikong controlled the game well in the second half and hit some big shots along the way just like Paul Odong while player of the game Daniel Monoja perfected his defensive role.

Daniel Monoja (6 points & 12 rebounds) played well on the defensive end earning the player of the game award

City Oilers skipper James Okello and his frontcourt partner Francis Azolibe had defensive some work to do with the latter, who is usually untidy, fouling out of the game. John Dombo and Ceasar Kizito had to slide in but given the size disparity

Ceaser Kizito scored team-high 15 points for Oilers, Jimmy Enabu had 12 while James Okello’s 11 points went with game-high 18 rebounds.