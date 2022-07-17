Match Summary: 5th/6th Play-Off Final

Uganda v Hong Kong

Uganda 102/7

Hong Kong 98 all out

Uganda won by 5 runs.

Uganda and Hong Kong served up another low-scoring thriller as the Cricket Cranes held on to defend 102 runs.

Hong Kong won the toss and asked Uganda to bat 1st. Openers Simon Ssesazi (23) and Ronak Patel (22) put on a partnership of 51.

The rest of the batters however came and left without any meaningful contributions with the Cricket Cranes running out of resources at 102/7.

In the defence of their total, Frank Nsubuga put the brakes on the run-scoring immediately but it was youngster Juma Miyagi (2/13) who was the problem for Hong Kong.

He ensured they fail to have any partnership to get the scoreboard moving, the cricket cranes picking wickets while also keeping the batters quiet.

It eventually came down to youngster Cosmas Kyewuta who had to defend 11 runs in the final and despite his 1st ball going for a boundary.

He was able to adjust his length to pick up two wickets in the over and close out a 4 runs win for Uganda.

Uganda in the end claimed three wins out of their five games at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers despite coming to the tournament as one of the lowest ranked teams.

The three wins should also come with an improvement in the global T20 rankings for Uganda.

The Cricket Cranes will return home on Tuesday early morning before they start preparations for the final leg of the Challenge League B tournament that starts on August 2nd-15th in Jersey.