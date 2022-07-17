The Budo League (TBL) Season Five:

Grand Finale : Sunday, July 17, 2022

: Sunday, July 17, 2022 At Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru – Kampala

The Budo League (TBL) season five will climax on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Legends Rugby Grounds, Naguru in Kampala.

This follows grueling action that commenced 12th December 2021.

The Grand Finale pits teams, in the top 4 slots of the season league table, in two play-off semi- finals for a place in the final.

These teams are; Galacticos 2015, BIFA 2016, Peaky Blinders 2014 and Abachuba 2012.

The next 4 teams (positions 5 to 8) also take part in a George William Ssemivule play-offs for a place in the subsequent final.

The Grand finale will have a cocktail of activities ranging from football, board games, touch rugby, entertainment from top city deejays and guest artists commencing as early as 10am.

Bebe Cool, a.k.a Big Size will be the main artist.

The trophy will be presented with a helicopter from Kololo Independence Grounds.

Top Scorers:

Coming to the final, Galactico’s Joel Sengendo is the top scorer with 16 goals, one ahead of Lennon Ssemuwemba (Peaky Blinders) and three ahead of BIFA’s Charles Kizito.

Assists:

Abraham Senkatuka (Peaky Blinders) is the king of assists so far with 9.

BIFA’s Emmanuel Kyankola follows with 8 and Peaky Blinders’ Lennon Ssemuwemba has 7 assists.

Christopher Segawa Nantagya, President of The Budo League elucidates about this league.

The Budo League (TBL) is a social networking event organized by the former students of King’s College, Budo. The League has so far conducted five seasons with the current season. Christopher Segawa Nantagya, President of The Budo League

The jubiliations during The Budo League

The match day host will be Centurions ‘06 and BIFA ’16.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Guinness brand is among the sponsors and partners.

Others include Standard Chartered Bank, Extreme Adventure Park, OBC, Jibu, Legends Rugby Grounds, 256 web design, Soccanett, Case Medical Services, Digida and elevate.