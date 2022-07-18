Vipers have finally announced the signing of Nigerian forward Abubaker Lawal.

The lanky centre forward joins the Venoms as a free agent following expiry of his contract at Rwanda’s AS Kigali.

Lawal who signed a two year contract wants to help the club play in the Caf Champions League group stages for the first time.

“I feel happy and at home. They have showed me love ever since l arrived here,” Lawal told Vipers Media in his first interview.

“I’m here to give my best. I know the club hasn’t been in the CAF Champions League group stages. So, am here to help and fight to make that dream come true, In Sha Allah.”

Lawal who played at Kitende as AS Kigali eliminated KCCA from the Caf Confederation Cup two years ago is Vipers’ eighth signing so far after Alfred Macumu Mudekereza, Olivier Omadjondo Osomba, Isa Mubiru, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Ashraf Mandela and Abdu Lumala.