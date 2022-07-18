The Uganda transfer window is on and some of the biggest names in the Uganda Premier League are available as free agents with their contracts having expired at the end of June.

Will Murushid Jjuuko stay at Express FC? What will life after KCCA be for Patrick Kaddu and Yasser Mugerwa? And where could Gavin Kizito end up next?

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a closer look at a selection of the household names preparing to find new employers for the forthcoming season.

Murushid Juuko at Express Football Club last season Credit: John Batanudde

Murushid Jjuuko

Current Club: Express FC

Transfer Gossip: Gaddafi, BUL FC

Jjuuko has been superb since he joined the Red Eagles and won the league and the CECAFA Kagame Cup in his first year.

Last year was underwhelming for the club due to instability especially after sacking Wasswa Bbosa.

It is believed he could join Bbosa at Gaddafi but he has denied penning any deal at the Jinja based side.

Allan Kayiwa shields the ball from BUL’s captain Denis Okot Oola at St Mary’s

Allan Kayiwa

Current Club: Vipers SC

Transfer Gossip: KCCA, URA, Rayon Sport, Kagera, Express FC

Since joining Vipers SC, Kayiwa has failed to break into the first team and for many; he has been under-utilised at Kitende.

He was deployed as a makeshift right back last season but with the arrival of Ashraf Mandela, it’s clear he could finally leave the reigning UPL champions.

Sadam Juma in action against Wakiso Giants last season

Ibrahim Sadam Juma

Current Club: Unattached

Transfer Gossip: None

The midfielder returned from a two year absence to feature for SC Villa in the last half of the previous campaign.

However, he recently confirmed he will leave the Jogoos following expiry of his contract and it remains to be seen where he will play next since he isn’t linked to any club.

Patrick Kaddu

Current Club: Unattached

Transfer Gossip: None

Kaddu had an unforgettable second spell at KCCA where he scored only one goal.

The once fans favourite at Lugogo failed to sparkle in a campaign the club underachieved as their ‘main rivals’ Vipers SC were way above them.

He hasn’t been linked with any club despite being among the released players from the 13-time champions.

Paul Willa in action against KCCA early this season Credit: John Batanudde

Paul Willa

Current Club: Vipers SC

Transfer Gossip: None

Arguably one of the most established right backs in the league, Willa is a free agent at the moment.

He is yet to show up for pre-season training at Kitende and the signing of Ashraf Mandela as well as the versatility of Hilary Mukundane who filled the void last season when Willa was injured means he is no longer a priority.

SC Villa’s defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri gets to the ball ahead of Vipers’ Ceaser Lobi Manzoki . He missed the trip to Spain Credit: John Batanudde

Gavin Kizito

Current Club: SC Villa

Transfer Gossip: URA, Vipers SC, Wakiso Giants

The SC Villa captain is one of the budding defenders in the league who can ably play centre-back and right back.

He is already an established Ugandan international and a leader on and off the pitch.

Reports show talks over a new contract at Villa have broken and he is currently linked with a move to champions Vipers and giants URA.

Yusuf Ssozi takes on Denis Iguma during the game at Lugogo (Credit: Police FC Media)

Yusuf Ssozi

Current Club: Police FC

Transfer Gossip: SC Villa, URA, Express FC, Dodoma

Ssozi has enjoyed a fantastic three years at Police despite the club getting relegated at the end of last season.

He is an intelligent player with the versatility to play in different positions and wherever he will end, they will have got a big player.

Ivan Sserubiri (right) battles Godfrey Lwesibawa at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium Credit: John Batanudde

Ivan Sserubiri

Current Club: URA SC

Transfer Gossip: KCCA

The highly rated midfielder enjoyed a good campaign last season with the Tax Collectors.

Sserubiri is a good passer with the ability to influence games but appeared to lack the character to exert his powers but is one player who can be a good addition to any squad.

KCCA midfielder Yasser Mugerwa takes on Onduparaka’s Davis Mayanja (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Yasser Mugerwa:

Current Club: Unattached

Transfer Gossip: BUL FC

Mugerwa’s stay at KCCA was cut short by endless injuries and the club saw it important to cut their losses.

He is currently unattached but linked with a move to BUL FC although he still says KCCA must settle his contract obligation before termination.

Gift Ali

Current Club: Unattached

Transfer Gossip: Arua Hill

Gift is one of the players released by KCCA and won’t be short of suitors.

He spent the second half of last season in the sickbay and that partly explains why the Kasasiro switched off and surrendered their lead to finish a whopping 18 points adrift of champions Vipers SC.

Steven Mukwala | Credit: John Batanudde

Steven Mukwala

Current Club: URA

Transfer Gossip: KCCA

He is among the top strikers in the league given his returns at URA. Mukwala has appeared to improve after every passing season and became part of the national team.

It’s believed talks over a new contract at URA stalled due to what the club unrealistic demands and he has been linked with a move to KCCA and Rayon Sport in Rwanda.

Muhammad Shaban

Current Club: Onduparaka

Transfer Gossip: Arua Hill, KCCA

The temperamental forward discovered his goal scoring mojo last season when he returned to Vipers and also got back into the national team fold.

His stock has risen again and the Caterpillars may not afford to keep him with local rivals Arua Hill interested.