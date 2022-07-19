2022 Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Annual Golf Tourney:

Saturday, 23 rd July

July At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Mode of play: Stableford Full Handicap

At least 200 golfers are expected to grace the 2022 Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Tournament at the Uganda Golf Club, Kampala this Saturday, 23rd July.

The Coronation anniversary golf tournament is organized by Buganda Golfers Association as part of the celebrations to mark Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 29th coronation festivities.

For starters, Coronation event is celebrated on 31st July every calendar year.

The championship which will be run on a stableford full handicap returns after a two-year absence because of the Coronavirus pandemic that raged the entire world.

Buganda Kingdom Parliament speaker Owek. Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule, a golfer since 1983 graced the official launch of this tournament at UGC Terraces on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Owek Patrick Luwagga Mugumbule speaker of Buganda Parliament

Owek Luwagga was flanked by the captain Uganda Golf Club Emmanuel Wamala and Buganda Golfers Association captain Samuel Mubiru Lugonvu.

UGC Captain Wamala expressed the readiness to host this tournament which is part of the calendar events at the club and on the Uganda Golf Union.

He assured about the immaculate conditions of the course and anticipates between 180 to 200 golfers on the day.

Uganda Golf Club Captain Emmanuel Wamala (center) speaks during the launch of the 2022 Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf Tournament

Uganda Golf Club is more than ready to host the Kabaka Coronation Golf tournament this Saturday. The course has been well prepared, the golfers are keen to take part. We expect a full field of about 180 to 200 golfers to play. We shall use the stableford full handicap format. Emmanuel Wamala, Captain Uganda Golf Club

Owek. Luwagga, is not only the speaker of the Buganda Parliament (Lukiiko) but also the chairperson of the Kabaka Coronation festival.

He assured good preparations prior to and during the event leading to the main coronation event on 31st July 2022 at Bulange, Mengo in Kampala city.

Some of the trophies that will be rewarded to the best golfers at the 2022 Kabaka Coronation Golf Tournament

“The Kabaka Coronation Golf Anniversary Tournament is part of the activities to celebrate the coronation of the Kabaka. The preparations are progressing smoothly. Along the theme of fighting the HIV/AIDS scourge, the tournament will aim to raise funds towards this noble cause especially helping with the islanders” Owek. Luwagga remarked.

Registration for a team of four is 500,000/= with individual golfers expected to raise 50,000/= each in green fees.

Mubiru, captain of Buganda Golfers Association anticipates a tranquil event where the outstanding teams and individual golfers will be rewarded with trophies as well as other goodies.

Samuel Lugonvu Mubiru, captain Buganda Golfers Association

The Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf tournament is one of the events that we have alongside the Kabaka Birthday golf tournament and Inter-regions tournament. We expect a very good event. Buganda Kingdom is fully supportive of this event. The best teams on the day and individual players will take home trophies and other goodies. Eng. Samuel Mubiru Lugonvu, Captain Buganda Golfers Association

This tournament was first played in 2016, taking a forced leave in 2020 and 2021 (due to COVID-19).

Therefore, it now returns to the sporting scene with the 5th edition.