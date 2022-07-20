Thomas Jefferson famously stated that a person of any age should devote at least two hours per day to exercise, as “a strong body makes the mind strong”.

This is even truer when it comes to children. Not only do children’s sports keep young bodies strong, but also, they help growing minds.

A child’s main form of interaction with the world is through physical touch and play. Children pick things up and examine them with their hands.

Fort Portal city based Afriyea Golf Academy is focused on keeping each session designed in a fun and entertaining whilst also teaching children the fundamentals required to play the game of golf.

A young boy chips the ball

Glory to Glory Educational Center kids pose after training

The academy covers the fundamental basics of the game that children requires to play the game of golf including learning about Set Up, Swing & Course Play among others.

“As an academy, we are thrilled to see more schools getting on board of this eminent program of golf in schools. We are committed to keep growing the participation of these kids in the game of golf.” Isaiah Mwesige, director AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Different children pose after the official practice round

Golf is a great program that teaches mathematics, analytical thinking and problem solving skills besides discipline, honesty, accountability, team work among others.

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, there was an official practice session for the upcoming inter-schools golf championship slated for Tuesday, 26th July.

Kyebambe Model, Early bird school and Glory to Glory education centre, Mary and Joseph schools turned up massively.

Other schools were in the exams period which made it difficult for them to come for the first practice round.

However, they could make it on Friday or Monday ahead of Tuesday’s main competition.

A young girl putts the ball to the pin

A child carries her golf kit

A number of coaches at the parctice round were; Lillian Koowe, Richard Baguma, Andrew Mugume and Harrison Kasaija.