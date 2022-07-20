BUL FC have confirmed a fifth signing in the transfer window by unveiling Anthony Mayanja.

The powerful midfielder joins on a two year deal from cross city rivals Busoga United and is already excited upon joining the Stanbic Uganda Cup winners.

“I am excited to join the winning team,” he told the club website.

Mayanja Anthony is an Eastern Giant. Ladies and gentlemen let's welcome former Busoga United captain to the Eastern Giants.

“BUL won the Uganda cup last season and I come to provide more efforts so that we can win more trophies in the coming seasons.”

“I am ready for the task at hand especially in the CAF confederation cup, even if the competition is not easy; we are going there to compete, not to participate.”

He joins newcomers Frank Kalanda (Police), Emmanuel Obua (Kyetume), Tom Ikaara (Police), and Ronald Otti (Mbarara City).