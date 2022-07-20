CAF African Schools Championship – Uganda 2022

Final: Royal Giants High School 2-0 Dynamic SS

3rd Place Playoff: Mukono Kings High School 1-0 Standard High School

Royal Giants High School won the National Qualifiers to the first edition of the CAF African Schools Championship after defeating Dynamic SS in the final.

The Mityana based school won two-nil the final played on Tuesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Thomas Ogema scored a second half brace to guide his School to success.

Ogema was eventually named as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament that serves as qualifiers for the CECAFA Zonal Championship that will be hosted by Uganda in December.

He had earlier in the day scored the solitary goal against Standard High School in the semifinals.

Dynamic SS on the other hand defeated Mukono Kings High School 2-1 in the semifinal.

Amus College were named the Fairplay team of the Championship while Royal Giants School swept all the individual awards.

Thomas Ogema was named the Most Valuable Player, Patrick Katumba took home the Golden Glove while Enock Bagenda finished as the tournament top scorer with 6 goals.

Focus will now shift to the girls’ where 10 schools will also compete in the same format between Thursday, 21st and Sunday 24th July.

The tournament is a brain child of CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe through his Foundation (Motsepe) with schools all over Africa competing.

The Winners of the Regional Championships will then converge in Morocco for the final tournament.

Motsepe has bankrolled the inaugural edition to the tune of USD 10M.

Awards

Amus College School – Fairplay Award

Top scorer – Enock Bagenda (Royal Giant High School)

Best Goalkeeper – Patrick Katumba (Royal Giant High School)

MVP – Thomas Ogema (Royal Giant High School)

Third Place – Mukono Kings High School

Runers up – Dynamic SS

Winners – Royal Giants High School

Schools that participated