CAF Women’s Champions League 2022

Zonal Draws

Group A

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia

Warrior Queens

FOFILA PF

AS Kigali

Group B

Simba Queens

GRFC

SHE Corporate WFC

YEI Joint Stars

Uganda’s representatives in this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League, She Corporate FC have learned the teams they will be facing in the Zonal Qualifiers.

In the draws made on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco, the Sharks have been pooled in Group B of the CECAFA Qualifiers.

The same group has host club Simba WFC from Tanzania, GRFC from Burundi and Yei Joint Stars from South Sudan.

She Corporate are the new comers to this stage with all the three aforementioned teams having featured in the inaugural edition last year.

Group A has last year’s runners up Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), AS Kigali, Warrior Queens (Zanzibar) and FOFILA PF from Burundi.

Initially, the tournament was supposed to get underway on 28th July but the dates have since been changed to 13th -27th August.

Vihiga Queens won the first edition but will not get the chance to defend their crown due to a FIFA ban imposed on all football activities in Kenya.