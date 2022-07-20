Brian Umony reiterates that he still has the passion, desire and ability to perform at the highest level.

The forward who spent the last couple of seasons with Proline has issued a come get me plea to clubs ahead of the 2022/23 season which kick off in September.

“I still have the passion, desire and ability to play and perform at the highest level in football,” he told Kawowo Sports in an exclusive interview.

The striker suffered an injury that halted his progress while featuring for Ethiopia’s St. George and admits it took its toll on his career but he is back to full fitness and ready to show what he’s got again.

“Ofcourse injuries take a toll on any player but the most important thing is getting back to fitness and having the right mental strength to keep playing which i definitely have.

“I am very ready to go all out and my management is at work to ensure we get going again because my experience is unmatched especially with the top clubs I’ve played for so far.”

Umony has previously played for KCCA on more than a single stint, Express FC, Azam in Tanzania and also had stints in the US, India, Vietnam and South Africa.

Besides goals, Umony has traits of a true disciplined hardworking professional at wherever he has played.