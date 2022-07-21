Sadio Mane could retain his title as Africa’s best player at the anticipated awards night on Thursday July 21 in Rabat, Morocco.

The Senegal and Bayern forward won the accolade in 2019, the last time it was given out and comes up against compatriot Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah as the final three were revealed.

Former winner Riyadh Mahrez, Sebastien Haller, Vincent Aboubakar and Kalidou Koulibaly were all dropped from the 10-man list published a week ago.

Nigeria and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala, like Mane was named Africa’s best female player three years ago – since when the awards have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and is also in the running for the CAF women’s player of the year accolade this year.

She comes up against Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia midfielder Grace Chanda.

Her fate will be known on Saturday in the aftermath of the Women Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco.

Caf awards 2022 nominees

Player of the Year (women): Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt), Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Inter Milan) and Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona).

Player of the Year (men): Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich), Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool).

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns) and Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns).

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly), and Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Young Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies), Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne).

Young Player of the Year (men): Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur), Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United).

Coach of the Year (women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Reynald Pedros (Morocco), Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Coach of the Year (men): Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Carlos Queiroz (Egypt), Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club).

Club of the Year (women): AS FAR (Morocco), Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (men): Al Ahly (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

National Team of the Year (men): Cameroon, Egypt, Senegal.

Goal of the Year: Zouhair El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates), Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba).