With exactly fifty days left until the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 event in Cape Town, South Africa, the match schedule has been released by World Rugby.

Uganda Men’s Sevens, who qualified from Africa at the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Kampala, will play in a Pre-Round of 16 session on the morning of the first day on Friday, September 9 at the Cape Town Stadium. And so will fellow African countries, Zimbabwe and Kenya, who also booked their tickets at Kyadondo Rugby Club in April.

Uganda’s Phillip Wokorach chasing Samoa’s Neria Fomai at the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco. Credit: 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens – Samoa vs Uganda © James Atoa/Samoa Observer

Uganda will face Samoa in a repeat of the 2018 fixture at the AT&T Park in San Francisco, USA. The Pacific Islanders beat Uganda, 45-07, to dump the East Africans into the Bowl Quarterfinals.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 – Cape Town, South Africa

Pre-Round of 16: Samoa vs Uganda

Samoa vs Uganda Kick-off:10:29 a.m. EAT

A win will advance Uganda to the Round of 16 during the afternoon session on the same day where they will face USA. Should the Rugby Cranes Sevens lose to Samoa, they will return to action on Saturday morning in the Bowl Quarterfinals.

Zimbabwe and Kenya will take on Canada and Tonga in their respective Pre-Round of 16 fixtures.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said, in a press release from World Rugby, “The release of the match schedule with 50 days to go is a really exciting moment on the road to Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town. Players, teams and fans can now fine-tune their plans and prepare for what promises to be a truly spectacular three-day showcase of world-class rugby sevens.”

Spectacular indeed it promises to be, as the tournament will be played in a ‘winner takes all’ knockout format that was first introduced at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in San Francisco, USA.

Then, in a maiden Rugby World Cup Sevens appearance, Uganda finished nineteenth out of the twenty-four participating nations after beating Uruguay, 28-28 in the playoff final. Before that, they had lost to Chile, 20-17, in the Bowl Semifinal and beaten Zimbabwe, 24-10, in the quarterfinal.