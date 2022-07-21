Four time champions URA SC are set to return to Mehta Grounds, Lugazi five seasons after leaving the ground.

URA left Lugazi, once their home after the 2016/17 season and has since hosted their games at Mandela National stadium, Namboole and of recent Arena of Visions, Ndejje.

The Tax Collectors’ proposed new home was revealed by the Fufa Licensing Committee as they gave an update on the 16 UPL clubs.

URA is one of the eight clubs that beat the initial deadline to fulfil the criteria ‘A’ requirements that qualifies them for the next stage of facilities inspection.

Eight (8) @UPL clubs out of sixteen (16) have fulfilled the criteria ‘A’ requirements within the set deadline of 18th July 2022. They qualify for facilities inspection as the next Club Licensing stage. pic.twitter.com/GoTVgWG97j — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) July 20, 2022

Other are SC Villa, Wakiso Giants, Vipers SC, BUL, Arua Hill and Gaddafi FC.

Meanwhile, rivals SC Villa and Express FC are set to share same ground again – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

However, the Red Eagles are not yet cleared after they miss out on the assistant coach, Tenancy agreement from Wankulukuku stadium board as well as club ownership forms.

They have up to Wednesday 27th July 2022 to submit the requirements and complete the exercise. — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) July 20, 2022

They are one of the eight teams that that failed to meet the deadline of 18th July 2022 to submit the minimum criteria ‘A’ requirements have been fined UGX 2,000,000/= per club.

They have up to Wednesday 27th July 2022 to submit the requirements and complete the exercise.