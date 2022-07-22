Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named Uganda Cranes provisional squad to start preparations for the 2022 Africa Nations Championship qualifiers.

The 40-man squad has five goalkeepers, fifteen defenders, eight midfielders and twelve forwards.

“Having in mind that Tanzania has a double header against Somalia with both games played in Dar es Salaam, chances are high that we will face Tanzania though I do not want to rule out the surprise element of football,” Micho told the Fufa website.

“With our target set at qualifying to the final tournament for the final tournament, we have to start preparing early enough.”

The team will enter residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisasi on Monday, 25th July 2022.

The winner between Somalia and Tanzania will host Uganda between 26th -29th August.

The return leg will be played at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the final tournament slated for January in Algeria.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Richard Anyama (Arua Hill SC), Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Denis Otim (Express FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC)

Defenders: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), John Revita (KCCA FC), Walter Ochora (BUL FC), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Begisa (URA FC), Hillary Onek (BUL FC), Brian Mato (Proline FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants FC)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), George Kasonko (BUL FC), Titus Ssematimba(Wakiso Giants FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Simon Peter Oketch (BUL FC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Martin Kizza (Express FC), Rashid Kawawa (Arua Hill SC), Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka FC), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Richard Basangwa (Gaddafi FC), Oscar Mawa (SC Villa)