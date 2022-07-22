After impressing the board last season, Express FC have handed James Odoch a permanent contract as the new Head Coach.

The former Express and SC Villa midfielder has been given a one year contract taking over permanently from former boss Wasswa Bbosa.

“I want to thank the board together with the administration for trusting me to take on the role,” Odoch told the club website. “I am a well-qualified coach with the capacity to take the club to the next level,” he added.

“I was a player with Express FC and also served as assistant manager in the 2020/2021 season when we won the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and CECAFA Kagame Cup championship.

“I know what Express is and how it should play. My major focus is going to be in building a team of young players who will play for the Red Eagles for a long time, at least three years with hunger, ambition, commitment and passion to archive big things.”

Odoch served as the interim head coach last season and his time coincided with a time the seven time champions played some beautiful game.