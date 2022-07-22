Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala retained their CAF Men’s Player and Women’s Player of the Year gongs respectively at the 2022 Caf awards held in Morocco on Thursday.

The duo won the respective awards in 2019, the last time the awards were held before missing out on the following years due to Covid19 pandemic.

The Senegal and Bayern München forward beat compatriot Edouard Mendy and former club teammate Sadio Mane to the top gong.

Meanwhile, Oshoala set the record with a fifth gong in the females’ category.

Dominant Senegal

Senegal dominated the night with Aliou Cisse winning the Coach of the Year award, the Lions of Teranga – Senegal’s National Football Men’s team was voted the team of the year, Papa Matar Sarr who features for Tottenham Hotspur in England won the Young Player of the Year crown.

Another Senegalese winner is Simba midfielder Pape Ousmane Sakho whose goal was voted the best in the year.

Elsewhere, Desiree Ellis of South Africa took home the women coach of the Year gong and Sundowns Women’s team was voted the best football club in the women category.

Egypt and Al Ahly number one Mohamed Elshenawy is the CAF Inter Club Player of the Year; Caf Champions League champions Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) are the football club of the year.

The women’s national football team of 2022 will be named after the AWCON finals on Saturday.

Summary of 2022 Caf awards winners:

Player of the Year (men): Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Player of the Year (women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Coach of the Year (men): Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

National Team of the Year (men): Senegal.

Young Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (men): Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Club of the Year (women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (men): Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

Interclub Player of the Year (women): Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (men): Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Goal of the Year: Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba).