Newly promoted StarTimes Uganda Premier League outfit Maroons Football Club has officially announced the arrival of forward Noel Nasasira.

Nasasira agreed a year-long deal with the 1968 and 1969 national league champions, signing the employment contract on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The forward has been unattached since his unsuccessful semi-professional stint with Somalian side Gaadika last season

Nasasira kicked off his career at KCCA Junior Team before he was promoted to the club senior team.

Noel Nasasira (Third left) with other youngsters promoted back then at KCCA. He featured in the match day squad against Club Africain at Lugogi Credit: KCCA FC Media

He was then loaned to Ndejje University in the second tier division (FUFA Big League) during the 2016-2017 season as he guided Ndejje University to promotion in the top division.

During the same season, he was named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the FUFA Big League.

He thus signed permanently for the Luweero based entity.

Noel Nasasira (left) being rewarded at the Airtel FUFA Awards in 2018. He was the top scorer during the FUFA Big League that season

Upon relegation, he joined Kyetume and later West Nile based side Onduparaka before venturing in the murky semi-pro waters of the war-torn Somalia.

Unfortunately, the Somalia national league was suspended indefinitely last season, forcing his premature return to motherland, Uganda.

He revealed to the Maroons media about the desire to play for the Uganda Prisons funded side, given the style of play.

Over the years, I have watched Maroons for long and I have been playing against them, I am inspired by their style of play which basically suites mine as well, I love their transition and the way they construct the movements up wards which is a good anchor ground of scoring goals. Basically, I am ready to work hard so that we can achieve our goals of being in the top flight, I hope to stay here for more years in future, I am happy to be home. Noel Nasasira, forward

Maroons has also renewed the employment contracts for many of their current players as goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol, forward Solomon Walusimbi and the rest.

Noel Nasasira while at Onduparaka against Express at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Detailed Profile: