Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) has confirmed striker George Ssenkaaba as their first signing in the ongoing transfer window.

The Tax Collectors made the announcement officially on Friday, indicating the former Express FC talisman joins them on a two-year deal.

“URA is delighted to announce the signing of striker George Ssenkaaba. The former Express forward joins the tax collectors on a two-year contract,” reads a statement on the club website.

Ssenkaaba is one of the several players that have reportedly left Express. Others include Godfrey Lwesibawa, Abel Eturude, Eric Kambale and Joel Mutakubwa among others.

At Express FC, Ssenkaaba scored six goals last season, indicating he is ready to impress at URA FC.

“To join a club like URA is a huge honor and I am glad I am here. This has been one of my favorite teams that I have been following for a long time so I am really very happy for the opportunity given to be a tax collector. Of course, it is hard work that has brought me to this moment in my career, and now as I join this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here,” he said as quoted by the club website.

“I won trophies at Express and I want to continue that at URA. I can’t wait to wear the URA shirt and start scoring goals because that’s why I am here,” Ssenkaaba added.

URA FC is looking at bolstering several departments ahead of the new season that starts in September.

With Steven Mukwala reportedly set to leave, Ssenkaaba comes in as a direct replacement.