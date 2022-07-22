Springs Academy Football Tournament 2022:

Quarter-finals:

Sawa Yoona 2-0 Muduuma Select

Muduuma Select Kiwawu 1-0 Sorc Academy

Sorc Academy Muusa 2-3 Lulumbu

Lulumbu Bujuuko United 1-2 Jezza FC

It is tedious process to identify and nurture talents across the divide in varying sports disciplines.

This process requires experts and necessitates patience to yield the best desired dividends.

Deep in Bujuuko, Mpigi District, the brave search for the next Majidu Musisi, Jackson Mayanja, Denis Masende Onyango and Phillip Omondi’s of this world is on.

The platform is through the Springs Academy Football tournament project.

This year’s tournament has entered the final four stage (semi-finals) slated for this Sunday, 24th July 2022 at Bujuuko Nswanjere Seminary grounds in Mpigi District.

The four remain teams in action are; Saawa Yoona, Kiwawu, Lulumbu and Jezza.

These made the grade after successful quarter-final battles at the same venue last weekend.

Sawa Yoona over Muduuma Select 2-0 with the two goals netted by John Matwa and Robert Kagwa.

Sheif Batte was on target as Kiwawu edged Sorc Academy 1-0.

Refeeres and players get ready prior to the Springs football academy tournament in Bujjuko

Lulumbu qualified to the semi-finals at the expense of Muusa, 3-2.

Towering forward Allan Sserunga notched a brace and Ocholit added the other.

Ronnie Ssentamu’s brace was not enough for Muusa.

Bujuuko United fell 1-2 to Jezza FC in the last quarter final duel.

Shafik Kayiwa and Swafra Busuulwa scored Jezza’s two goals and Deo Mukasa found the consolation for Bujuuko.

Former Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club player Samuel Mubiru was the chief guest at the quarter final matches.

Semi-final match ups:

Sawa Yoona takes on Lulumbu in one of the two semi-final matches.

In the other semi-final contest, Kiwawu will face Jezza.

According to the organizers, the main objective of this tournament is to search for talented players who will be considered for professional trials in the United States of America as well as Canada institutions.