Uganda Cranes Coach Milutin Sredojevic alias Micho has summoned midfielder Moses Waiswa Ndondhi and winger Abdu Lumala in the provisional squad for African Nations Championship Qualifiers.

Micho named a provisional squad of 40 players on Friday with the aforementioned players included.

Waiswa who has been plying his trade in South Africa with SuperSport United recently joined KCCA FC while Lumala moved to Uganda Premier League Champions, Vipers SC after almost two years without playing club football following his departure from Pyramids FC of Egypt.

It should be noted that CHAN is a tournament reserved for players featuring in their native domestic Leagues.

The composition of the team has five goalkeepers, fifteen defenders, eight midfielders and twelve forwards.

Uganda will face either Somalia or Tanzania at the final qualification round.

The team will enter residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisasi on Monday, 25th July 2022.

Vipers SC players will join the camp after their friendly game against Yanga FC slated for 6th August.

The winner between Somalia and Tanzania on aggregate will host Uganda between 26th -29th August while the return leg will be played at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 3rd September with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the final tournament slated for January in Algeria.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Richard Anyama (Arua Hill SC), Emmanuel Kalyowa (BUL FC), Denis Otim (Express FC), Mathias Muwanga (Onduparaka FC)

Defenders: Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC), Najib Fesali (URA FC), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill SC), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), John Revita (KCCA FC), Walter Ochora (BUL FC), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), James Begisa (URA FC), Hillary Onek (BUL FC), Brian Mato (Proline FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants FC)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Marvin Youngman (Vipers SC), Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), George Kasonko (BUL FC), Titus Ssematimba(Wakiso Giants FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Simon Peter Oketch (BUL FC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Abdu Lumala (Vipers SC), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Rogers Mato (KCCA FC), Moses Aliro (Wakiso Giants FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Martin Kizza (Express FC), Rashid Kawawa (Arua Hill SC), Muhammad Shaban(Onduparaka FC), Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Richard Basangwa (Gaddafi FC), Oscar Mawa (SC Villa)