There is belief, positive energy, passion, hope, ambition, diligence and unity amongst the different Mbale Heroes Football Club die-hards as the 2022-2023 football season comes knocking.

This follows a plight end to the 2021-2022 season where this historical club failed to make the grade from the third tier (Eastern region league) to the second division (FUFA Big League).

With no hope lost, there is a lot of ground work and strategies are aggressively on-going behind the scenes to plan for the upcoming season.

It goes without a saying, the strategies are being planned in the administrative and technical dockets to give the club a firm basement.

These are measures to put the entire house in the desired orderly manner as the grueling season comes by with a mission of bouncing back to the second division and finally to the top StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Mbale Heroes players celebrate a goal last season

Besides the managerial beef ups, the club has also considered seasonal ticketing in a bid to raise and widened the financial coffers.

This has been followed by evaluation of performances from the previous season by the technical docket led by head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu; henceforth according the star performers with improved new employment contracts.

Bahati Kibalatsi, a defensive midfielder renewed “marriage vows” with partner Mbale Heroes Football Club (Credit: Mbale Heroes Football Club)

The players whose contracts have been renewed include; Derrick Daniel Dangachur (utility player who scores and can be deployed in central midfield), goalkeeper Muhammad “Didi” Kasule (kept an enviable 14 clean sheets last season), defender Geofrey Lubangakene, Bahati Kibalatsi (defensive midfielder) and Ivan Waako, a roving right full back, Stephen “Van Der Saar” Makumba (goalkeeper) and a forward, Herbert Kibirango.

Negotiations for the other players to have their contracts renewed are also on-going.

New signings:

To refill the engine and fuel tank of Mbale Heroes’ vehicle amidst the storm of the escalating fuel prices in the country, the club has wisely gone for the reinforcement of several tried and tested players.

Apparently, the five players signed thus far are all from top tier side, Gaddafi Modern, an entity based in Jinja city.

James Otim (left) being officially unvieled

These new signings entail a stylish attacking midfielder in Mark Bamukyaaye, midfielder Ronald Obelle, left full back Nasiru Sserwada, midfielder Umaru Kyeyune and pacy paced winger James Otim.

“Mbale Heroes Football Club has always had a long healthy understanding with Gaddafi Modern FC. They acquired captain Jamaldin Buchochera from us last season. This is how we have been able to get all these players” Michael Woniala, public relations officer of Mbale Heroes confesses.

Ronald Obelle (middle)

Left back Naziru Sserwadda (left) appends his treasured signature on the dotted lines of the employment contract at Mbale Heroes FC

With the cards still close to the chest of the managerial department, the open cheque will soon be exploited to the brim and who knows, more players are joining Mbale Heroes.

For starters, at the prime of its times, Mbale Heroes won two Uganda Cup trophies; the first in 1976 as Gangama and lately in 1999.

On nboth occasions, Mbale Heroes won in post match penalties after a goal-less 90 minutes action.

The club has a direct healthy rivalry with nemesis entity Kataka, another club based in Mbale City, but, featuring in the second division.

Who knows what the new season with offer for Mbale Heroes, who are christened as the “Surgeons”.