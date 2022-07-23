Friday Results

W: Angels 46-56 KIU Rangers

M: Nam Blazers 64-61 UCU Canons

Namuwongo Blazers extended their winning streak in the Tusker Lite National Basketball League to nine games on Friday night after holding off UCU Canons 64-61 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Blazers (16-4) had to overcome UCU’s zone defense in oder to split the regular season series and ascend to third in the table.

It was a rough game on the eye littered with bad turnovers from rushed plays coupled with terrible shots especially in the first half.

The start of the third quarter was some sort of a shooting contest but shortly reverted to what had been set as default for the night.

Canons (14-5) who trailed by a point (46-47) at the start of the fourth quarter quickly surged to a 7-point lead and suffocated Blazers with zone at the other end.

However, Blazers quickly scrapped back before the Tusker Lite Player of the Game Paul Odong hit a pair of triples with the second leveling the game at 56 with just under 3 minutes to play which unsettled UCU’s zone and put Namuwongo on the path to victory.

Amis Saidi scored a rather quite game high 17 points and 14 rebounds to lead Nam Blazers. David Deng and Odong contributed 15 points apiece.

Peter Sifuma scored 14 points and picked 11 rebounds off the bench to lead UCU, Fadhil Chuma added 12 and 11 rebounds whileJerry Kayanga had 11 points.

Fixtures | Saturday, July 23