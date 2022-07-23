The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Olympism full circles Initiative successfully concluded on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the UOC headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala city.

At least 5000 students from forty-three (43) schools of the 50 model schools completed the initiative.

The successful schools received certificates of participation each.

Precious Namugerwa of Kings College Buddo with a powerful opening prayer

UOC president Donald Rukare officiated at the closure of this initiative whose key strategic areas of focus is the promoting of Olympism in Uganda.

Rukare was flanked by the UOC Olympic Education, Culture and Legacy commission chairperson Ms Annet Nakamya and Harriet Aya, a commission committee member.

Donald Rukare and Harriet Aya share an idea during the pass-out ceremony

Donald Rukare hands over a certificate to Namilyango College

He emphasized the value of sports which could be translated to day-to-day life.

Sports builds character, discipline, hard work, resect for opponents, striving for excellence. These are values that can also be applicable in ordinary life. We believe that one way of ensuring that Olympism becomes sustainably embedded in our lives is through engaging the active youth as a springboard into the wide Community. This will lead to Olympism for life. Donald Rukare, President Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

Uganda Olympic Committe (UOC) president Donald Rukare delivers his speech

Nakamya lauded all the participating schools and students for the dedicated efforts to accomplish the Olympism Full Circles Initiative.

I wish to thank all the participating schools that took part in the Olympism Full Circles Initiative. All these initiatives are aimed at creating more awareness of the Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence especially amongst our athlete’s and youth. These values are life long and transformational in nature. We are therefore happy through the Olympism full circles initiative spearheaded by our Olympic education and culture commission to launch the Olympism full circles – activity record book and guidelines. Ms.. Annet Nakamya, UOC Olympic Education, Culture and Legacy commission chairperson

UOC Olympic Education, Culture and Legacy commission chairperson Ms Annet Nakamya and Donald Rukare (Right)

The program was officially launched on Friday, 11th February 2022 at the UOC headquarters in Lugogo.

Some of the schools present at the closure included; Kings College Buddo, Tororo Town College, St Mary’s College Kisubi, Mount St. Mary’s College Namagunga, Kiira College Butiiki, Kabowa High, Rugonji Army school – Tororo, Luigi Guissian, Namilyango College, Gayaza High School, Wanyange Girls, Jinja College, Jinja S.S.S, Bweranyangi Girls (Bushenyi) among others.

Donald Rukare hands over Jinja SS’ certificate

Harriet Aya hands over a certificate to Muyenga High school student

This Initiative is a sport and education project of the UOC, inspired by the International Olympic committee (IOC) Olympic Values education Programme (OVEP).

For the sports activities, in every five events competed within an education theme, that implies a ‘ring’ closed, a full circle attained. ‘

A full circle’ was only attained only upon completion of 5 activities which demonstrates an education Value.

Donald Rukare hands over a certificate to Luigi Guissian school

UOC Olympic Education, Culture and Legacy commission officials; Harriet Aya (member) and Isma Yiga (secretary) during the final ceremony at Lugogo

This Olympism Full Circles Inititative was very good to us. We learnt a lot of many new things. We have improved a lot in the aspects of fair-play, sportsmanship spirit and the courage to try out different games like rugby. Fiona Apio, Rugonji Army school – Tororo

Full Circles sought to engage students and young people in Uganda to undertake 25 activities, 5 of each representing 1 of the 5 educational themes of Olympism which include; Joy of effort, fair play, practicing respect, pursuit of excellence and Balance between Body, will and mind.

Each school was tasked to implement tasks in the activity book, a rich educational tool that highlights how to practically activate the Olympic values.