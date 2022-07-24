Aliguma Foundation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritah Aliguma recently visited Europe and interacted with the various partners including the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin.

The tour of Europe was primarily a courtesy visit to UEFA, the main partners of the foundation.

She visited the UEFA foundation for children offices and toured a number of facilities and community playgrounds which she intends to use as a benchmark for the Aliguma Foundation Sports & Empowerment Centre (AFSEC) home in Masindi.

Aliguma also openly interacted with Urs Kluser (General Secretary, UEFA Foundation For Children), Carine N’koue (Project Specialist; Monitoring & Evaluation at UEFA Foundation For Children) and Cyril Pellevat (head of Administration/Finance at the UEFA Foundation), among other staff.

Ritah Aliguma (C) had Mr Urs Kluser (L) – the General Secretary, UEFA Foundation For Children and Ms. Carine N’koue – the Project Specialist; Monitoring & Evaluation at UEFA Foundation For Children (Credit: Aliguma Foundation)

Aliguma in Europe with the UEFA Foundation fof Children staff

The Aliguma Foundation is currently having four projects taking shape.

The Acholi Quarters Playground Upgrade, The Cry of A Girl Child – Ndi Mwana, What A Ball Can Do and The Aliguma Foundation Sports & Empowerment Centre (AFSEC) construction in Masindi.

She remains hopeful that UEFA will renew the Sport for Resilience and Empowerment Project (SREP) following expiry of the old contract in June 2022.

UEFA is impressed about the work the Aliguma Foundation is undertaking.

“I noticed that UEFA are impressed with the work we are doing and I believe we have done enough to keep them interested and continue sending us grants to ensure we continue giving an improved livelihood to the less-privileged and disadvantaged ones; male and females,” Ritah Aliguma revealed.

Ritah Aliguma delivered special locally made artifacts and banana fibre wooven balls on her European visit (Credit: Aliguma Foundation)

Besides UEFA through their Sports, Resilience and Empowerment Programme (SREP), the Aliguma Foundation has also had a couple of other partners.

These include United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR), Italian Embassy, Standard Chartered Bank of Uganda, Rotary Partnership, Kit Aid United Kingdom (UK), Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and a number of individual well-wishers.