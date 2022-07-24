Victoria Cup 2022:

Kenya Vs Uganda

At Limuru Country Club

28th – 31st July

The annual Victoria Cup between the national golf teams of Uganda and Kenya returns after a two-year absence at the Limuru Country Club.

Last played in 2019, the tournament returns with the 2022 edition.

This tournament will tee off on 28th until 31st July with the subsidiary category on the final day.

Kenya and Uganda renew their healthy golf rivalry on the golf course following the recently concluded Zone IV Golf Championship held at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and Spa course in Kigo, Uganda.

Kenya won the zone IV championship for the first time since Uganda’s back-to-back victories in 2018 (Vet Lab) and 2019 (Bujumbura).

Joseph Cwinyaai follows his ball in flight (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Uganda will be skippered by Fort Portal based golfer Joseph Cwinyaai.

The other nine players on the team include; Godfrey Nsubuga, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Bagalana, Dennis Asaba, Tom Jingo, Joseph Kasozi, Ronald Mugisha, Michael Alunga and Joseph Reagan Akena.

Female professional Flavia Namakula is the head coach of Uganda.

Flavia Namakula, head coach of Uganda Golf national team (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We are focused to perform well at the Victoria Cup in Limuru. We have to avenge for the Zone IV loss at home” Cwinyaai notes.

Kenya will parade familiar faces, four of who traveled to Uganda for the Zone IV tournament.

Under head coach John Van Liefland, Kenya has had 14 players in vigorous training from whom the final 10 will be named.

Kenya National Golf Team celebrate the Zone IV Trophy at Lake Victoria Resort and Spa Golf Course in Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

The 14 players are; Dennis Maara (Limuru), Adel Balala (Nyali), Jay Sandhu (Muthaiga), John Lejirma (Railway), Michael Karanga (Kiambu), Sammy Mulama (Golf Park), Ebill Omollo (Vet Lab), John Kamais (Nakuru).

The juniors on the team include; Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga), Daniel Kiragu (Muthaiga), Mikael Kihara (Vet Lab), Steve Orinda (Vet Lab), Chrisphine Owuor (Vet Lab), Lee Kimathi (Windsor) and Ngondo Kimemia (Sigona).

Since inception in 2016, Kenya has won the Victoria Cup thrice.

Playing format:

Round one will have the four ball better ball, round two will entail the foursomes, round three (four ball better ball), round four (foursomes).

On the final day (31st July 2022), the subsidiary event will be played on a Texas scramble and round five will have the singles before the official closing ceremony.