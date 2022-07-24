At only four years of age, budding young female golfer Elizabeth Mugiz is envisaged as the next big prospect in the sport.

A baby class pupil of Mary and Joseph Nursery school in Fort Portal city, Mugiz joined the golfing sport in January 2022 at fast rising AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Fort Portal.

She boldly confessed having a lot of fun and joy every time she plays golf.

“Golf is fun and interesting. I want to play the game for the rest of my life and win trophies” Mugiz notes with confidence.

Elizabeth Mugiz holds a golf ball in one hand and a club in another

With consistent training under coaches Harrison Kasaija and Richard Baguma, she has been able to learn a lot about the game and improve many of her skills as driving, approach and putting.

The coaches acknowledge her passion and willingness to learn each other passing day.

“Elizabeth Mugiz is a very promising player. We have no doubt she will shine in no time. She is unmatched and works hard which is rare to see in kids of four years.” coach Richard Baguma reveals.

Professional golfer Richard Baguma helps Elizabeth Mugiz during practice

Mugiz’s strength as a golfer is via the driving shot off the tee-box.

Her parent Foster Tumwebaze has been supportive to ensure the youngster learns the basics of the game to the brim.

Mugiz stays at Kogote village in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

Her first coach was Harrison Kasaija and she now trains with golf professional, Richard Baguma.

With the right training under qualified and experienced experts, the future of Mugiz in the golfing sport is surely bright.

Elizabeth Mugiz smiles with a golf club

Detailed Profile: