The Eastern regional league for the season 2022-2023 season will soon kick off in mid-September 2022.

As a precursor to the virgin season, Tororo based Admin Football club has embarked on the early preparations.

First things first; Admin has beefed up the management wing, maintaining some of the old faces and ushering in new personalities as well.

A strong 23 man team will steer the club for the upcoming season as officially announced at De-Posh hotel in Tororo.

Eng. Elidad Henry Owori returns as president. He will work closely with a group of committed souls.

“We shall work together as one complete block to bring glory to Admin Football Club” Owori stated.

Some of the officials for Admin Football Club (2022-2023 season)

Peter Kwemei (Chairman) and Clay Chandit as vice chairperson.

Benard Oketcho is the the chief executive officer (CEO), assisted by Peter Hirya.

The financial docket is headed by Paul Ayeet and Barbra Akullo as the treasurer.

Benard Ochieng is the communication director and will work alongside Kassim Muwonge as media officer.

The marketing department has two individuals in Benard Obbo and Allan Ekituni.

Benard Owori is the technical director, assisted by Andrew Owino.

There are two technical advisors in Bob and Aggrey Ogol.

Ronald Oundo and Shafic Aggar are in charge of youth development.

Peter Ondur is the team manager, assisted by David Oketch.

The medical department has Cepheus Kusolo, Albert Zola and Jacinta Nakami.

Vicent Odoi is in charge of welfare matters.

Edrine Ochieng and Eng Elidad Owori (right)

L-R: Benard Owori, Edrine Ochieng and Eng. Elidad Henry Owori

This is the team that needs to work together and bring home the desired results.

The head coach will be confirmed soon as well as the playing staff as the mission at hand is one; to qualify to the FUFA Big League (second division).

FUFA Executive committee member Issa Magoola Kakaire, Gadafi Modern president Edrine Ochieng also graced the launch of this committee in Tororo.