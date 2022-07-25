The Uganda national Cricket team (Cricket Cranes) returned to training at the lake side oval in Entebbe on Monday, July 25, 2022.

This is in preparation for the final leg of the ICC Cricket Challenge League B matches away in Jersey.

Under very hot weather conditions, the players were taken through the paces by head coach Laurence Mahatlane and his assistant Jackson Ogwang for the entire duration of the day.

For the better part of the session, the players concentrated on bowling and batting with try outs in the different combinations as well as varying fielding positioning.

Head coach Laurence Mahatlane works out with the players in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mahatlane believes that the players will polish up in the remaining days before departure to Jersey on Friday, 29th July 2022.

“The training has been good so far. Since we returned from Bulawayo, there have been a few days of recovery and rest. We await to see the small injuries to small players. Otherwise, we are set for the final leg” Mahatlane noted.

Simon Ssesaazi walks to the oval from the dressing rooms in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Opening batsman Simon Ssesaazi is optimistic that they will perform better than they did in Zimbabwe.

“We want to better our performance from the one we had down there in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The greens in Bulawayo were very slow but we are adjusting slowly. I am told there is heavy wind in Jersey. We are ready to play under all conditions” Ssesaazi revealed.

Frank Nsubuga bowls at Entebbe Oval during the training session on Monday, 25th July 2022 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kenneth Waiswa smiles before his batting time on the oval in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

On Tuesday, 26th July 2022, the Cricket Cranes will be tested in a trial game against a select team in Entebbe.

Roger Mukasa will be replaced by Deus Muhumuza in the upcoming trip to Jersey with the rest of the players who made the trip to Zimbabwe still available.

Uganda will travel to Jersey on 29th July 2022 and have some couple of days for acclimatization before opening up against the hosts Friday, Jersey on 5th August 2022.

Two days later, Uganda will face Italy (7th August) at the Farmer oval.

Uganda will then take on neighbors, Kenya (10th August) at the Grainville oval.

Up next will be against Bermuda on 13th August at Grainville before ending up against Hong Kong on 14th August 2022 at the Farmer oval.