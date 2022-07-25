1st Elgon Corporate Tournament:

Football:

Final: Kiryandongo Corporates 1-0 Busia Corporates

Kiryandongo Corporates Busia Corporates 3rd place playoff: The Oak Bar and Restaurant 1 (1) – 1 (4) Tororo Corporates

Chess winner: Joel Emojong (CAA)

Pool Table: De’ Corporates Hoima

MVP : Junior Odokonyero (Kiryandongo Corporates)

: Junior Odokonyero (Kiryandongo Corporates) Top Scorer : Gift Amayo (Civil Aviation Authority- CAA) – 5 goals

: Gift Amayo (Civil Aviation Authority- CAA) – 5 goals Best Defender: Cosmas Manana (Busia Corporates)

The 2022 Elgon Corporate tournament successfully climaxed at Mbale Cricket Grounds in Mbale city on Sunday, 24th July.

By close of the two day’s event, Kiryandongo corporates football team were champions to pocket the biggest share of the prize money (1,000,000), gold medals, 100kgs of best super Lwoba rice and the trophy.

The victors overcame Busia Corporates 1-0 in a closely contested finale with Khalid Isabirye scoring the winning goal.

Tororo Corporates took third place after out-smarting The Oak Bar and Restaurant 4-1 in post-match penalties following a 1-all draw in normal time.

Busia Corporate team were runners up

Joel Emojong (CAA) won the chess event whilst De’ Corporates Hoima was the winner in pool table.

A couple of outstanding players were identified and rewarded accordingly.

Kiryandongo Corporates’ Junior Odokonyero was the most valuable player (MVP).

Junior Odonkonyero (middle) of Kiryadongo Corporates was best goalkeeper and Most Valuable Players (MVP)

Gift Amayo of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) finished as top scorer with five goals.

Busia Corporates’ Cosmas Manana was best defender.

Busia Corporates’ Cosmas Manana (middle) was best defender

Twenty-seven (27) teams took part in the tournament organized by the Wazeeri Pro Corporate club.

The sponsors included; Zion Micro Finance, Lwoba Rice, Mbale Progressive SS, Oak Bar & Restaurant, Balloon Ventures and Uganda Red Cross Society.

Proceeds from the tournament will be channeled to the orphans at Delight Foundation Africa.

Dorren Nandudu, the fans’ corporate Busia Corporates

The championship was played on a 7 aside basis (at least one lady on a team) with players aged 28 years and above.

Among the core values of Wazeeyi pro corporate team include; Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR), Networking, Integrity, teamwork (unity) and others.

The tournament was embedded along the theme line; “Your network is your net worth”.

Elgon Tournament officials

Other Results:

Semifinals:

Tororo Corporates 0 (1)-0 (3) Kiryandongo Corporates

Kiryandongo Corporates Busia Corporates 1-0 The Oak Bar and Restaurant

Quarterfinals:

Tororo Corporates 1(7)-1(6) Gulu Soccer Legends

Gulu Soccer Legends The Oak Bar and Restaurant 1-0 St. Regina College of Health

St. Regina College of Health Kiryandongo Corporates 1-0 Civil Aviation Authority

Civil Aviation Authority Busia Corporates 1-0 Bugwere Namaddu X-Internationals

Round of 16:

Tororo Corporates 3-1 ECC Annex

ECC Annex Wazeeyi Pro Legends 0-2 The Oak Bar and Restaurant

The Oak Bar and Restaurant Mbale Progress SS Corporates 1(6)-1(7) Gulu Soccer Legends

Gulu Soccer Legends St. Regina College of Health 3-1 Friends Forever

Friends Forever Avengers FC 0(2) – 0 (4) Kiryandongo Corporates

Kiryandongo Corporates Bugwere Namaddu X-Internationals 1-0 Police Elites

Police Elites Wazeeyi Pro Corporates 0-2 Civil Aviation Authority

Civil Aviation Authority Busia Corporates 1-0 Muungano SC