Springs Academy Football Tournament 2022:

Semi-finals:

Sawa Yonna 0 (8) – 0 (7) Lulumbu

Lulumbu Kiwawu 2-0 Jezza

Final (14 th August 2022): Sawa Yonna Vs Kiwawu

Sawa Yonna Vs Kiwawu Third place: Lulumbu Vs Jezza

Sawa Yonna will lock horns with Kiwawu in the final of the 2022 Springs Academy football tournament at the Bujuuko Nswanjere Seminary grounds in Mpigi District.

This followed successful completion of the semi-final duels held on Sunday, 24th July at the same venue.

Sawa Yonna ejected Lulumbu 8-7 in post-match penalties after a goal-less encounter in normal time.

The other second semi-final witnessed Kiwawu humble Jezza 2-0.

Medi Kyeyune and Nsereko were on target for Kiwawu.

Team captains prior to kick off during the semi-final contest

The final match between Sawa Yoona and Kiwawu will be played on 14th August 2022.

The third place play-off will be between Lulumbu and Jezza.

According to the organizers, the main objective of this tournament is to search for talented players who will be considered for professional trials in the United States of America (USA) as well as Canada institutions.

The tournament held a number of teams around Bujuuko and other parts of Mpigi district.

Quarter-finals: