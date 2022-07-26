Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy has received more sports equipment from the United States of America (USA).

The latest donations entail playing boots, shirts, shorts, shin guards, stockings, training cones and balls.

These were over 100 pairs of boots, 50 shirts and shorts, 15 shin guard pairs, several stockings, 60 training cones and over 80 balls.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy players, officials and parents show off the donated equipment (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Entebbe Navigators’ players with the donated equipment (Credit: David Isabirye)

Founder and director of this academy Duncan Kasibante delivered the equipment to the players, coaches and parents at Endiro Restaurant in Entebbe Division B on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

“We continue to thank all our partners and well-wishers for this donation that will further help in the development of the Entebbe Navigators Academy. I encourage the players to work hard, take education as serious as possible so that to excel both in football and academics” Kasibante cautioned.

This followed another assortment of equipment that was delivered in January 2022 by the academy ambassador Johanz Tusiime.

Duncan Kasibante with coach Yassa Lukuba (left) talking to the young players [Credit: David Isabirye]

Duncan Kasibante with some of the donated boots (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, the Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy has a healthy relationship with the New England Navigators Soccer Academy in Boston Massachusetts, USA.

This relationship dates as far back as 2014 when Entebbe Navigators Football Academy was birthed by Duncan Kasibante, the director alongside other personalities.

Along the way, Entebbe Navigators has continued to get support from the US based academy.

The academy runs from children of aged four years to about 20 years. Recently, their senior team was promoted to the fourth division from the fifth tier league.

Entebbe Navigators players happily show off some of the donated items from USA (Credit: David Isabirye)

Duncan Kasibante talks to some of the players at Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy Administrative Structure:

Director : Duncan Kasibante.

: Duncan Kasibante. Manager, Technical Affairs: Dominic Mutyaba

Dominic Mutyaba General Coordinator & Head of Coaching Department: Yasa Lukuba

Yasa Lukuba Coaches: Abdul Hussein, Mahad Nyombi, Henry Mawerere (in charge of goalkeepers), Ikest Nicodemus Mande, Arafat Ssebunya.

Abdul Hussein, Mahad Nyombi, Henry Mawerere (in charge of goalkeepers), Ikest Nicodemus Mande, Arafat Ssebunya. General Secretary: David Sebunya

David Sebunya Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Peter Kawoya

Peter Kawoya Team Doctor: Winnie Nanteza

Winnie Nanteza Treasurer: Kassim Musinguzi

Kassim Musinguzi Ambassador: Johas Tusiime

