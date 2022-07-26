Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy has received more sports equipment from the United States of America (USA).
The latest donations entail playing boots, shirts, shorts, shin guards, stockings, training cones and balls.
These were over 100 pairs of boots, 50 shirts and shorts, 15 shin guard pairs, several stockings, 60 training cones and over 80 balls.
Founder and director of this academy Duncan Kasibante delivered the equipment to the players, coaches and parents at Endiro Restaurant in Entebbe Division B on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
“We continue to thank all our partners and well-wishers for this donation that will further help in the development of the Entebbe Navigators Academy. I encourage the players to work hard, take education as serious as possible so that to excel both in football and academics” Kasibante cautioned.
This followed another assortment of equipment that was delivered in January 2022 by the academy ambassador Johanz Tusiime.
For starters, the Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy has a healthy relationship with the New England Navigators Soccer Academy in Boston Massachusetts, USA.
This relationship dates as far back as 2014 when Entebbe Navigators Football Academy was birthed by Duncan Kasibante, the director alongside other personalities.
Along the way, Entebbe Navigators has continued to get support from the US based academy.
The academy runs from children of aged four years to about 20 years. Recently, their senior team was promoted to the fourth division from the fifth tier league.
Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy Administrative Structure:
- Director: Duncan Kasibante.
- Manager, Technical Affairs: Dominic Mutyaba
- General Coordinator & Head of Coaching Department: Yasa Lukuba
- Coaches: Abdul Hussein, Mahad Nyombi, Henry Mawerere (in charge of goalkeepers), Ikest Nicodemus Mande, Arafat Ssebunya.
- General Secretary: David Sebunya
- Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Peter Kawoya
- Team Doctor: Winnie Nanteza
- Treasurer: Kassim Musinguzi
- Ambassador: Johas Tusiime
ALSO READ:
New England Navigators donates sports gear to Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy
Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy excels in underage tourney