Victoria Cup 2022 (Golf):

Kenya Vs Uganda

At Limuru Country Club

28th – 31st July

Kenya Golf national team head coach John Van Liefland named the final squad of 10 players who will play during the 2022 Victoria Cup against Uganda at the Limuru country club.

Dennis Maara (Limuru) remains the team captain.

Other members on the team are; Adel Balala (Nyali), Michael Karanga (Kiambu), John Lejirma (Railway), Sammy Mulama (Golf Park), Ebill Omollo (Vet Lab).

The four juniors are Njoroge Kibugu (Muthaiga), Daniel Kiragu (Muthaiga), Daniel Kiragu and Christopher Andrea Owuor (Vet Lab).

Philip Ochola is the team manager.

Philip Ochola, Kenya team manager keenly follows the proceedings on the course at Serena during the Africa Zone IV tournament that Kenya won (Credit: David Isabirye)

Reserves:

The players on the reserve team include; Jay Sandhu (Muthaiga), John Kamais (Nakuru), Mikael Kihara (Vet Lab), Steve Orinda (Vet Lab), Lee Kimathi (Windsor) and Ngondo Kimemia (Sigona).

The annual Victoria Cup between the national golf teams of Uganda and Kenya returns after a two-year absence at the Limuru Country Club.

Last played in 2019, the tournament returns with the 2022 edition.

This tournament will tee off on 28th until 31st July with the subsidiary category on the final day.

Since inception in 2016, Kenya has won the Victoria Cup thrice.

Kenya won the zone IV championship for the first time since Uganda’s back-to-back victories in 2018 (Vet Lab) and 2019 (Bujumbura).

Meanwhile, Uganda’s team will be skippered by Fort Portal based golfer Joseph Cwinyaai.

The other nine players on the team include; Godfrey Nsubuga, Andrew Ssekibejja, Ibrahim Bagalana, Dennis Asaba, Tom Jingo, Joseph Kasozi, Ronald Mugisha, Michael Alunga and Joseph Reagan Akena.

Playing format:

Round one will have the four ball better ball, round two will entail the foursomes, round three (four ball better ball), round four (foursomes).

On the final day (31st July 2022), the subsidiary event will be played on a Texas scramble and round five will have the singles before the official closing ceremony.