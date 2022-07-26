1st Namulonge Ladies Golf Open:

Saturday, 30 th July 2022

July 2022 At Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge

Green Fees: 50,000/= per person

50,000/= per person Mode of play: Stroke play

The first ever Namulonge Ladies Golf Open will take place this Saturday, 30th July 2022 at the par-71 Mary Louise Simkins Memorial golf club, Namulonge.

Over 100 golfers are expected at the tournament taking place for the first time on this course.

This championship was officially launched on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the 9-hole golfing facility.

Mary Louise Simkins memorial golf club chairman Martin Nsubuga, captain Collins Bulafu, lady captain Charity Atuhaire were joined by the representatives of the different sponsors for this day-long championship.

Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club officials and representatives of the sponsors pose at the first tee box in Namulonge (Credit: David Isabirye)

The sponsors include the long term club associate, Equity Bank, Crown Beverages Limited, Case Hospital, NARO, Fakhruddin properties, among others.

Lady captain Atuhaire expressed delight by this tourney, one of the initiatives of luring the girl child to the sport of golf.

Atuhaire, also the treasurer of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union called for more female gender participation into the sport.

I am very happy that the first ever Namulonge ladies golf open will be held at the club this Saturday. This is one way of attracting the female golfers to the sport. As the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU), we are also having different clinics at various clubs as well as encouraging the females to participate in international tournaments. Charity Atuhaire, Lady Captain Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club

Charity Atuhaire, Namulonge ladies captain tees off during the official launch of the ladies open (Credit: David Isabirye)

Club chairperson Nsubuga lauded the partners who have come on board as the club hosts the first ever ladies open that was supposed to take place last year but only pushed ahead because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate in a special way all the partners and sponsors who have come on board to support the Namulonge ladies open, the first of its kind at the club” Nsubuga noted.

Martin Nsubuga, Namulonge club chairman tees off during the ladies open launch (Credit: David Isabirye)

Crown Beverage official Jemimah A. prepares to drive off during the official launch of the Namulonge ladies open (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bulafu, the club captain called upon the golfing fraternity to come and take part at Namulonge, a club of harmony.

“Namulonge is the best place to play a round of golf. I urge the fraternity to come and take part in the Ladies open” Bulafu remarked.

Joanita Muwema Kimera, the sales executive of Fakhruddin Properties drives off during the ceremonial tee-off at the official launch (Credit: David Isabirye)

Namulonge officials and sponsors of the Namulonge ladies golf open launch show off some of the trophies that will be rewarded to the outstanding golfers (Credit: David Isabirye)

At least 90 golfers have so far confirmed attendance of the tournament whose mode of play will be stroke, full handicap.

The male golfers will play under the subsidiary category.

There are trophies and prizes for the exceling golfers across all the groups.