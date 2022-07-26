World over, every sport has its own basics, skills, techniques with varying highs and lows.

From Golf, Cricket, Football, Handball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Squash, Swimming, Hockey and the like, there are particular skills that make these games exciting.

In particular, Golf has the swing and positioning that definitely direct the direction of the ball played.

From driving off the tee-box, approach and eventual putting into the pin, golf is unique in a way.

Six-year-old young golfer Nathan Shylo Musoni admits that his favorite shot in this game is that of chipping to approach the greens.

“I love to chip the ball. It is an interesting shot to me. I execute it with fun and ease using the irons” Musoni says.

Musoni after chipping the ball to approach the greens. This is his best shot

Musoni is among the young golfers at fast rising Fort Portal city based AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

He is a primary one pupil at Glory to Glory Education Centre.

Musoni was born to Stanley and Polly Musoni, two parents who have influenced the decision to have their son play the game.

He yearns to play golf for ages and strives to win many accolades.

“I want to remain focused in training especially during the weekends and holidays at AFRIYEA Golf Academy. I want to win so many trophies and accolades with a dream to play professionally” Musoni dreams.

At school, his favorite subject is mathematics with Marvin Atuhaire as his best friend.

His favorite colour is red and the best movie ever watched as “Soldiers”.

Detailed Profile: