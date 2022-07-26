Daniel Shabene and Joshua Musoke have renewed their contracts at Express FC for two and one season respectively.

Shabene joined the Red Eagles from BUL FC in 2019 while Musoke joined from Teranova Soccer Academy in the same year.

ℹ OFFICIAL | @DShabena has renewed his contract with Express Fc until 2025. ✍#MukwanoGwabangi🔴🦅#FCat65 pic.twitter.com/RBGCok763V — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) July 26, 2022

Shabene told the club website: “I’ve been part of the red eagles since 2019 and leaving the club would mean a change in my desires. Express has what I want and its nice here. I’ve worked with the new coach and anyone one who loves making the game interesting would surely love to keep around. This is my 2nd spell at Express FC so that means am here for more achievements and successes.”

Musoke who spent last season on loan at Proline is happy to return to Wankulukuku and wants to achieve with the club.

●OFFICIAL●



✍ Midfield Gem extends his Contract with the Red Eagles.#MukwanoGwabangi🔴🦅#FCAt65 pic.twitter.com/534f4yvtLN — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) July 26, 2022

“I feel very honoured and thankful that I have been considered an important part of next season’s team, I love Express FC and I am going to work so hard that as a team we achieve big things.”

The seven-time champions are keen on keeping players with many expected to leave following expiry of their contracts.

Just last week, they handed James Odoch full reigns as the Head Coach replacing Wasswa Bbosa on a permanent basis.