Yusuf Ssozi has agreed personal terms with Express FC and will be announced a Red Eagle probably before of the week. He is a free agent after leaving Police FC.

Vipers SC right back Emmanuel Munoobi will play at Soltilo Bright Stars on a season long loan as a move for him to have playing time and continue his development [Swift Sports]

In the same vein, the UPL champions are also likely to send defender Bob Olouch and new signing Frank Kizanyiro Kato on loan. The latter joined the Venoms in the current window but is yet to be unveiled as Venom.

Former SC Villa attacker Muhammad Ssenoga alias Kagawa will sign for KCCA. URA and Wakiso Giants are also interested in signing the forward who featured for Tooro United last season

Former She Corporates coach Ali Zzinda will join four-time league champions URA as first team trainer. He has previously worked as assistant coach at Soana and MUBS [Swift Sports]

Soltilo Bright Stars have completed the signing of Deo Isejja as a free agent after expiry of contract at Kyetume [Swift Sports]

SC Villa defensive midfielder Amir Kakomo has agreed to join Gaddafi FC after failing to agree on a new contract with the Jogoos.