Former MYDA and Kyetume defender Ben Tahomera has joined BUL on a two year contract, the club has announced.

The lanky centre back who has previously played for MYDA in the lower division as well becomes the club’s sixth signing after Frank Kalanda and Tom Ikara (Police), Ronald Otti (Mbarara City), Anthony Mayanja (Busoga United) and Emmanuel Obua (Kyetume)

“I feel BUL is the right club I should play for. It’s one of the biggest in the country and always competitive on all fronts,” Tahomera told the club media.

"It's a dream come true and honor for me to play for BUL FC", Benon Tahomera after putting pen to paper with BUL FC.

“Playing for it is an honour for me. Now I want to win the league, defend the Uganda cup as well as put up a good performance in the confederation cup.”

BUL Coach Alex Isabirye said: “Tahomera can defend as well as score goals. He still has a lot to learn but he is a young player who can play football and has a lot of potential.”

“Last season we faced difficulties in defending and conceded a lot because we did not have the luxury to rotate, and that is why we are bringing in players like him who can defend very well.

“Our team is now having a right mix of young and experienced players, and if we blend them together well, we shall get what we want.”