Media is envisaged as a very powerful tool that unlocks the magical tones.

It virtually makes and breaks apart various projects at hand.

Directors earns trillions of income through television. Advertisers on Television spent a whopping $ 65.66 billion in 2021. This number is expected to rise up to almost 70 billion in 2022.

With the upcoming 2022-2023 football season expected to be exciting with the FIFA World Cup at hand, viewers across the world will definitely be glued on their Television sets and cell phones for many to catch these events live or delayed.

Supersport, the world of Champions is set to unleash the best football leagues, teams, players and managers in the world – all in live via DStv and Gotv.

Brazil is a hot favourite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It remains one of the teams that fans keenly await to watch on Television Credit: FIFA Media

First things first, the 2022 FA Community Shield duel between rivals Manchester City and Liverpool on 31st July opens the way at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

Also lined up are heavyweight European divisions of the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, while the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League provide thrilling continental battles.

In the Premier League, all eyes will be on the battle between Manchester City and Liverpool, as these two brilliant teams look set to battle it out for the title once again – but will Chelsea or an energized Tottenham Hotspur provide a threat? And what of Manchester United and their new era under Erik ten Hag?

Real Madrid will begin La Liga as the favourites to retain their title, but a determined Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be itching to knock their rivals off the perch, while Barcelona could be a wildcard under the leadership of club legend Xavi.

In Italy’s Serie A, AC Milan are still reveling in last season’s championship triumph, but arch-rivals Internazionale will be gunning for their title, as will the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma in what could be another thrilling race for the Scudetto.

The UEFA Champions League is unquestionably the gold standard for club football around the world and the big question is whether the ‘new money’ of Man City or Paris Saint-Germain can finally become kings of Europe, or will it be the established royalty of Real Madrid which triumphs yet again?

And the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League provide a platform for other clubs to search out glory, as evidenced by the respective triumphs of Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma last term.

And if all that was not exciting enough for the New Football Season, the sport’s most epic event will take place right in the middle of the season, as November and December brings the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, an historic event which will see one nation crowned as the globe’s leading football light.

We are excited to once again deliver the best comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game to football lovers across the continent. We have maintained the best standards as we continue to offer world-class level-action to our customers on platforms that are convenient to them – whether on digital platforms or television. Daniel Komunda, the Senior Marketing and Operations Manager at MultiChoice Uganda.

