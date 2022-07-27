KCCA confirmed the signing on former SC Villa and Tooro United wing forward Muhammad Ssenoga alias Kagawa.

The silky winger becomes the Kasasiro’s sixth signing in the transfer window as they look to beef up the squad in a bid to improve their performance next season.

“I am delighted to join KCCA FC. It is every Ugandan player’s dream to play for a big club like KCCA FC and I am beyond happy to achieve the dream,” Kagawa told the club website.

“I have played against some of the players back then when i used to play FUFA Juniors League. I have already had a chat with the manager and he has told me his expectations and I am aligned. I just cannot wait to get started,” he added.

KCCA beat off competition from URA and Wakiso Giants who were also reportedly interested in signing the winger who can ably play on either wings but also lead the line.

Other KCCA signings in this transfer window are Congolese Kankonde Tshisungu, Moses Waiswa, and teenagers Faisal Wabyoona, Saidi Mayanja, and Allan Enyou respectively.