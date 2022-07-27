2022 LaMennais Tournament:

13 th – 20 th August

– 20 August At St Charles Lwanga, Kasasa – Masaka city

Theme: “Discover, Develop & Promote Talent to Serve Life”

On 6th June 1819, the Institute of the Brothers of Christian Instruction was founded in the region of Brittany, France by two Priests, Fr. Jean-Marie de La Mennais and Gabriel Deshayes.

Today, there are 203 years since this historical body was birthed.

Sixty years ago, the catholic community in Uganda initiated a sports tournament in schools in recognition of the work of Fr. Jean Marie de La Mennais.

Fr. Jean-Marie de la Mennais and Gabriel Deshayes

The tournament that has football (boys and girls) has grown over leaps and bounds as it has over the years provided a great platform to showcase and nurture raw talent.

Following a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 LaMennais tournament returns with the 60th edition at St Charles Lwanga Kasasa in Masaka city.

The 2019 edition was hosted by Uganda Martyrs High School – Rubaga in Kampala city.

Brothers of Christian Instruction

La_Mennais Brothers Logo

Launch of the 2022 LaMennais tournament

This year’s tournament will run under the theme-line “Discover, Develop & Promote Talent to Serve Life”, kicking off on 13th to the 20th August.

It was officially launched on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 at the school with partners SWICO, Kisubi, Stanbic Bank, JESA, Plascon, CBS Radio, PAX Insurance, Centenary Bank and Kalanzi sports center, among others reaffirming their allegiance in bold.

Head of La Mennias schools, Bro John Paul Tamale

Glorian Ahimisibwe, head teacher of St Charles Lwanga Kasasa

The organizing committee was ably represented at the launch led by the head teacher of St Charles Lwanga Kasasa, Glorian Ahimbisibwe, head of La Mennais schools Brother John Paul Tamale, head of sponsorship and corporate marketing Lawrence Muganga, and others.

The head prefect Linda Anirwoth also spoke at the launch.

Linda Anirwoth, head prefect of St Charles Lwanga Kasasa

Brass band led the procession

A live brass band led the procession before the official launch ceremony.

The schools:

The hosts St Charles Lwanga Kasasa will be joined by Uganda Martyrs High School – Rubaga, Nebbi Town School, Caltec Academy Makerere, St Henry’s College – Kitovu, La Mennias Secondary school – Kyotera, St Mary’s College – Kisubi, Bishop Comboni College, St Edwards Bukuumi and Ibanda Secondary School.

Some of the Balls that will be used at the tournament and trophies to be rewarded

A big number of successful footballers have played this tournament, graduating to Uganda clubs and those in the Diaspora as well as the Uganda Cranes.

Paul Mukatabala (St Mary’s College Kisubi), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (St Henry’s College Kitovu), Charles Ssebutinde (St Edwards Bukuumi) and others are some of the prominent products of the LeMannais tournament.